Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: CAP 2 and 3 schedule released at cetcell.net.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 21, 2023 07:18 PM IST

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling schedule: CAP 2 from Aug 24-26, CAP 3 registration from Sep 9-10, third list on Sep 15.

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, Maharashtra has announced the second and third rounds of the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG Counselling schedule. Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 CAP 2 and 3 schedule on the official website at cetcell.net.in.

The seat matrix for CAP 2 will be released on August 23. Candidates will be able to fill in online preferences and choices for round 2 from August 24 to August 26. The NEET UG 2023 second list will be released on August 29.

The online registration process for CAP 3 will begin on September 9 till September 10. Candidates will be able to pay the registration fee till September 11. The Combined Common Provisional State Merit List of MBBS/BDS will be released on September 12. The seat matric for the CAP round 3 will be released on September 12. The Third Selection List of MBBS/BDS courses will be released on September 15. After the third round of seat allotment candidates have to physically join the allotted college with original documents and pay the fees from September 16 to September 20.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule 

CAP Round 2 schedule
Publication of seat matrix for round 2August 23
Online choice filling and preference fillingAugust 24 to August 26
Declaration of second selection listAugust 29
Physically joining and filling of status retentionAugust 30 to September 3
Last date to resign Round 2 Judicial seat with forfeiture of resignation fees as per Information BoucherUp To September 8 (5: 30 Pm)
CAP Round 3 schedule
Online registration September 9 to September 10
Payment of registration feeSeptember 9 to September 11
Publication of seat matrixSeptember 12
Declaration of third selection list for MBBS and BDS coursesSeptember 15
Physical joining  with original documents and requisite fee by DD/ Cheque at the alloted collegeSeptember 16 to September 20
