Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: CAP 2 and 3 schedule released at cetcell.net.in

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, Maharashtra has announced the second and third rounds of the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG Counselling schedule. Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 CAP 2 and 3 schedule on the official website at cetcell.net.in. Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: CAP 2 & 3 schedule out at cetcell.net.in

The seat matrix for CAP 2 will be released on August 23. Candidates will be able to fill in online preferences and choices for round 2 from August 24 to August 26. The NEET UG 2023 second list will be released on August 29.

The online registration process for CAP 3 will begin on September 9 till September 10. Candidates will be able to pay the registration fee till September 11. The Combined Common Provisional State Merit List of MBBS/BDS will be released on September 12. The seat matric for the CAP round 3 will be released on September 12. The Third Selection List of MBBS/BDS courses will be released on September 15. After the third round of seat allotment candidates have to physically join the allotted college with original documents and pay the fees from September 16 to September 20.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule CAP Round 2 schedule Publication of seat matrix for round 2 August 23 Online choice filling and preference filling August 24 to August 26 Declaration of second selection list August 29 Physically joining and filling of status retention August 30 to September 3 Last date to resign Round 2 Judicial seat with forfeiture of resignation fees as per Information Boucher Up To September 8 (5: 30 Pm) CAP Round 3 schedule Online registration September 9 to September 10 Payment of registration fee September 9 to September 11 Publication of seat matrix September 12 Declaration of third selection list for MBBS and BDS courses September 15 Physical joining with original documents and requisite fee by DD/ Cheque at the alloted college September 16 to September 20

