MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will end the NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 registration process on January 15, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the direct link on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 registration ends today, direct link here

The link to register online will be deactivated at 12 noon and payment window will close at 3 pm today.

As per the official schedule, choice filling process will close on January 16 at 8 am. The choice locking facility will begin at 8 pm on January 15 and close at 8 am of January 16, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 choice filling resumes today, allotment results on Jan 18

The processing of seat allotment will begin on January 16 and will close on January 17, 2025 and the seat allotment result will be announced on January 18, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted institute from January 18 to January 25, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC can be done from January 27 to January 28, 2025.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: How to apply for Round 3

All those eligible candidates who want to apply for Round 3 can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier this month, the Round 3 registration was paused after the NEET PG cut off percentile was reduced. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.