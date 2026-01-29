MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3: Choice filling extended, seat matrix revised

Medical Counselling Committee has extended the choice filling window for MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3. Candidates who want to fill choices for Round 3 can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The official notice reads, "In view of above, the competent authority has decided to extend the Choice Filling for Round-3 of All India PG Counselling till further information in larger interest of candidates."

The seat matrix has also been revised. Some institutes have added or removed seats for Round 3. As per the official notice, the seats mentioned for withdrawal will be removed from the seat matrix of Round 3 of PG Counselling 2025 before seat processing and the seats mentioned for addition have been added in the seat matrix. Candidates can now exercise choices for newly added seats.

Direct link to fill choices MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3: How to fill choices To fill the choices candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET PG link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on registration link.

4. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

5. Fill the choices and click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.