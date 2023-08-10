University of Mumbai will begin the registration process for MU LLM CET 2023 on August 12, 2023 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for LL.M. Common Entrance Test for admission of LL.M. (Two Years) Programme for the academic year 2023- 2024 can do it through the official site of MU at forms.epravesh.com/mumbaiuniversitylaw/. MU LLM CET 2023: Mumbai University to begin registration process on August 12

As per the official notice, the last date to apply for the examination is till August 21, 2023. The entrance examination will be conducted on August 31, 2023 in single shift- from 1 pm to 5 pm. The language of the paper will be in English or in Marathi.

Candidates who have passed LL.B. or those who have appeared for the Final Semester Examinations of 3 or 5 year LL.B. Programme from the University of Mumbai or any other recognized University are eligible to apply for online LL.M. Common Entrance Examination 2023. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MU LLM CET 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of MU at forms.epravesh.com/mumbaiuniversitylaw/.

Click on MU LLM CET 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The entrance exam fee for general category is ₹650/- and for reserved category is ₹350/-. The mode of Payment of LL.M. CET Exam Fee will be Online. For more related details candidates can check the official site of University of Mumbai.