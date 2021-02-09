IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / Mumbai colleges set to reopen, TISS still undecided
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai . (HT archive)
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai . (HT archive)
admissions

Mumbai colleges set to reopen, TISS still undecided

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the institute had issued a circular on March 17 last year asking students to vacate hostels. Since then, the campus in Deonar has remained shut while classes continue online
READ FULL STORY
By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:06 AM IST

Even as colleges in Mumbai prepare to reopen their campuses to students after almost 11 months of lockdown, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is yet to take a decision on it.

“We are studying all guidelines and assessing the requirements for physical classes. For TISS, opening the campus would mean opening hostels to students,” said PK Shajahan, dean, academics at TISS.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the institute had issued a circular on March 17 last year asking students to vacate hostels. Since then, the campus in Deonar has remained shut while classes continue online.

Shajahan said the institute is currently analysing the ground situation for implementing the guidelines issue by the University Grants Commission for reopening of campuses. “We will follow all guidelines and take a decision after making an assessment of the ground situation,” he added.

Also Read | Over 1600 FYJC aspirants admitted in Mumbai Colleges on Day 1 of FCFS round

Meanwhile, the demand for reopening the campus and granting access to the library is growing among students. Progressive Students’ Forum, a student body at TISS, has written to the administration seeking clarity on its plan to reopen.

“It is now well established that the shift to digital education has disproportionately affected students from socio-economically marginalised communities. As the mode of education has changed to online completely, students are struggling with various issues, ranging from dissatisfaction with the quality of classes to network issues that affect accessibility to classes. Many research students are unable to continue their work without access to library facilities. We have demanded the administration to take these issues into serious consideration and reopen the campus in a phased manner as per the guidelines of the Maharashtra state government,” said PSF in a statement.

The demands come close on the heels of last week’s announcement by Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant that colleges can reopen from February 15. He said that classes were to be held on a rotational basis with 50% attendance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai . (HT archive)
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai . (HT archive)
admissions

Mumbai colleges set to reopen, TISS still undecided

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:06 AM IST
In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the institute had issued a circular on March 17 last year asking students to vacate hostels. Since then, the campus in Deonar has remained shut while classes continue online
READ FULL STORY
Close
Admissions for FYJC are still underway with over 1.22 lakh seats remaining vacant. The first-come first-served round, which is currently in process, will end on January 31. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Admissions for FYJC are still underway with over 1.22 lakh seats remaining vacant. The first-come first-served round, which is currently in process, will end on January 31. (HT FILE PHOTO)
admissions

Over 1600 FYJC aspirants admitted in Mumbai Colleges on Day 1 of FCFS round

By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:10 PM IST
  • More than 1,600 aspirants of first year junior college (FYJC) bagged a seat at Mumbai colleges on the first day of the second first come, first served (FCFS) admission round that began on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ISB on Wednesday said it has been accredited by EFMD Quality Improvement System and re-accredited by Association for Advancement of Collegiate Schools of Business.(Bharatha Sai/HT file)
ISB on Wednesday said it has been accredited by EFMD Quality Improvement System and re-accredited by Association for Advancement of Collegiate Schools of Business.(Bharatha Sai/HT file)
admissions

ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:46 PM IST
As per the rankings, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore stood at 35th position and IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad are in 44th and 48th slots respectively, while IIM Indore is in 94th position.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ATMA 2021.(Screengrab )
ATMA 2021.(Screengrab )
admissions

ATMA 2021 registration to end today, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:21 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ATMA 2021 examination online at atmaaims.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IGNOU Admission 2021.(Screengrab )
IGNOU Admission 2021.(Screengrab )
admissions

IGNOU Admission 2021: Registration for January session courses begins

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:05 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IGNOU January 2021 admission process online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in on or before February 28, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021.(PTI file)
JEE Main 2021.(PTI file)
admissions

JEE Main 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 23, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Monday, the higher and technical education minister asked the vice-chancellors of all the universities to come up with plans for resuming physical classes in view of Covid-19 pandemic. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
On Monday, the higher and technical education minister asked the vice-chancellors of all the universities to come up with plans for resuming physical classes in view of Covid-19 pandemic. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
admissions

Maharashtra to start physical classes in colleges, varsities soon

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said that the colleges and universities won’t be allowed to start physical classes with 100% attendance as it would be a risk
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief inister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia interact with the principals and management authorities of private schools in Delhi. (PTI)
Chief inister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia interact with the principals and management authorities of private schools in Delhi. (PTI)
admissions

Delhi govt will soon begin nursery admission process: Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Every year, the process for admission to entry-level classes begins between November and December, for over 200,000 seats in around 1,700 private schools in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
admissions

Delhi govt will soon begin nursery admission process: Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Every year, the process for admission to entry-level classes begins between November and December, for over 200,000 seats in around 1,700 private schools in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIFT admit card 2021.(PTI file)
NIFT admit card 2021.(PTI file)
admissions

NIFT admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the NIFT 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021.(Screengrab )
JEE Main 2021.(Screengrab )
admissions

JEE Main 2021: Application correction window closes today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list.(PTI file)
MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list.(PTI file)
admissions

MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list 2020 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Candidates can check the MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list online at cetcelladmissions.mahait.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BITSoM will offer a two-year residential MBA degree programme with faculties drawn from the top business schools globally and a course fee of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24 lakh.(Handout)
BITSoM will offer a two-year residential MBA degree programme with faculties drawn from the top business schools globally and a course fee of 24 lakh.(Handout)
admissions

BITS Pilani launches management school

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani on Thursday announced the launch of BITS School of Management (BITSoM) with an investment of around 1,500 crore over the next five to seven years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JNVST 2021 admit card out (HT file)
JNVST 2021 admit card out (HT file)
admissions

JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya class 9 entrance exam admit card out

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:50 PM IST
  • Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya on Wednesday released admit card for Class 9th entrance exam- JNVST 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
NVS Admissions 2021
NVS Admissions 2021
admissions

NVS Class 9 entrance test admit card 2021 released, here's link to download

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the admit cards of entrance test to admit students in Class IX against the vacant seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP