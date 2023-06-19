Mumbai University Admission 2023: First merit list out for MLDCC, Rizvi and other colleges , know how to check
Mumbai University first merit list 2023 has been released today for admissions to undergraduate programmes.
Mumbai University released the first merit list for admission to various colleges today, June 19. Candidates who have registered for Mumbai University admission 2023 can check the merit list on the official portal of individual colleges.
The online document verification process, fee submission, and undertaking form distribution will be held from Tuesday, June 20, 2023, until 3 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2023. The second merit link will be released on June 28.
Direct link to check merit list for the St. Andrew's College of Arts, Science & Commerce
Direct link to check merit list for M L Dahanukar College of Commerce
Direct link to check merit list for Rizvi College
Direct link to check merit list for St Xavier's College
Mumbai University Admission 2023: How To Check the Mumbai University First Merit List
Visit the official website of a particular college
On the home page, look for the merit list link
A PDF file will open on your screen.
Download and take the print for future reference.