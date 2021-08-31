Mumbai University gets A++ grade 4yrs after losing NAAC accreditation

Four years after it lost National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation, the University of Mumbai bounced back with an A + + rating, Maharashtra education minister Uday Samant said.

NAAC accreditation is a performance indicator for higher educational institutes and is mandatory for applying for funds from Central agencies. The university was granted Grade A rating by NAAC in 2012, which expired in March 2017 since the university failed to apply for re-accreditation on time.

On Tuesday, Samant announced on Twitter that the university, one of the oldest in the country, has received A++ grade and a score of 3.65. “I thank and congratulate everyone involved in getting the accreditation including the vice chancellor, varsity officials, senate and council members for this feat,” Samant said.

According to the council’s official website, it conducts assessment and accreditation of higher educational institutions (HEI) such as colleges, universities or other recognised institutions to derive an understanding of their ‘Quality Status’. “NAAC evaluates the institutions for its conformance to the standards of quality in terms of its performance related to the educational processes and outcomes, curriculum coverage, teaching-learning processes, faculty, research, infrastructure, learning resources, organisation, governance, financial well-being and student services,” said the website.

University of Mumbai was set to enter a fifth academic year without a NAAC grade as the accreditation process was delayed. In December 2019, the varsity submitted the Institutional Information for Quality Assessment (IIQA) and the same was approved by the apex grading body. The process for submitting the Self Study Report (SSR), however, got delayed as the university was shut for at least six months in 2020 due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Thereafter, there was a significant delay in the peer review committee’s visit to Mumbai.