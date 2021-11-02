NBEMS FMGE December session 2021 application process ends tomorrow

NBEMS FMGE December session 2021: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will end the application process for ( FMGE ) December 2021 session on November 3. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do so online through the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in. The candidates have to pay ₹7070 as application fee.

The FMGE admit card will be released on December 6 and the examination will be held on December 12. The FMGE result will be declared by December 31.

The admit card will be available on the NBEMS official website from December 6. Admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination.

Here is the direct link to apply

FMGE December 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of FMGE at nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘FMGE December 2021’ tab.

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Register yourself to get your user Id and Password.

Fill the application form.

Upload the documents as asked.

Pay the FMGE application fee online.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON