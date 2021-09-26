NEET 2021: Know about MBBS counselling process

Admissions to all seats of MBBS and dental courses is done on the basis of NEET 2021 score. The admissions are done under various quota: all India quota seats, state government quota seats, central institutions/universities/deemed universities, state/management/NRI quota seats in private medical / dental colleges or any private university, central pool quota seats, all seats including NRI quota as well as management quota, in private unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges, and AIIMS institutes across India/JIPMER.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts MBBS admissions for seats under all India quota which comprises 15% of the seats and 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities.

“For all institutions, wherein Counselling is conducted by MCC under the DGHS, the candidates may refer to the Counselling scheme uploaded on the MCC website, so as to determine their eligibility to appear in Counselling for subsequent rounds, including in respect of ineligibility on account of allotment of seats in the previous rounds of Counselling in terms of Regulation 5A(4) of the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 (Appendix-F) which provides for preventing seat blocking in common Counselling for admission to MBBS course,” the NTA has said.

The counselling process will be held online. Candidates can find details of the counselling from https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/.

Candidates have been suggested not to change their registration details till the end of the counselling as the same data will be prepopulated in the registration form of MCC during Counselling as was submitted in NTA registration form.

This year, the NEET 2021 registration form was divided into two parts. The first part of the registration was held before the exam and the second part of the registration will be held after the result is declared.

