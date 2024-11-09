Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has started the NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 choice-filling. Candidates who want to fill the choices can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling begins at mcc.nic.in, link here

The choice filling link will be available till November 17, 2024. The choice locking facility will start from 4 pm of November 17 and close at 11.55 pm of November 17, 2024.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC shares updates on Armed Forces Medical Services in revised brochure

The processing of seat allotment will be done from November 18 to November 19, 2024 and the Round 1 result will be announced on November 20, 2024.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter login details.

Now fill your choices and click on submit.

Once done candidates can download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can report or join the allotted institute from November 21 to November 27, 2024. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data to MCC from November 28 to November 29, 2024.

University of Southampton Delhi invites applications for UG, PG courses

The registration process for Round 1 started on September 20 and will end on November 17, 2024.

There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Round. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.