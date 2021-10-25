NEET UG 2021: Application correction window closes on October 26

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Tuesday close the application correction window for filling up of the second set of information and correct/modify the particulars of the first and second phase of the online application form for NEET (UG) -2021. Candidates can fill up the second set of Information and correct/modify the particulars of the First and Second phase of the online application form for NEET (UG) -2021 through the official website at neet.nta.nic.in up to 11.50pm on October 26.

NEET 2021 application form correction portal

This option is available to interested candidates as the last and final chance to update their personal information that was entered in the first and second phases of the online application form of the NEET-UG 2021.

NEET UG 2021: How to make changes

Visit the official website of NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link which reads, "NEET UG 2021 form correction”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

Make changes in the application form and submit

Candidates can make changes in gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category, and Fields of the second phase. Candidates are highly recommended to double-check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address to confirm that it is their own email account only, as the NTA will send the scanned scorecard to the registered email address.

Note: In case any candidate faces difficulty in making corrections of the online application form of 2021, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in to keep visiting the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.