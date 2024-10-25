NEET UG Counselling 2024: Stray round choice filling ends tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, check seat allotment result date

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will end the NEET UG Counselling 2024 stray round choice filling on October 26, 2024. Candidates who still have not filled their choices can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling 2024: Stray round choice filling ends tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

The choice locking facility started today, October 25, 2024, at 4 p.m. and will close at 8 a.m. on October 26, 2024. This is the last round of counselling for undergraduate seats.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to fill choices

Candidates who want to fill the choices and lock it can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the registration link and enter the login details.

Once done, the choice filling page will open.

Fill the choices and lock it.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be done from October 26 to October 28, 2024. The stray round seat allotment result will be announced on October 29, 2024.

Candidates who will acquire a seat can report to the allotted colleges from October 30 to November 5, 2024.

The Security Deposit of candidates who do not join their allotted seat in Stray Vacancy Round will be forfeited and such candidates will be debarred from taking NEET exam for the next year. The Data of Joined candidates of Round-3 conducted by MCC will be shared with state counselling authorities and such candidates will be debarred from taking admission in state quota counselling. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.