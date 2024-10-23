MDI Gurgaon opens applications for two-year postgraduate management programmes, check details here

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon has begun online applications for two-year full-time postgraduate programmes for the 2025-27 batch. These programmes include Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), PGDM- Human Resource Management (PGDM-HRM), PGDM- International Business (PGDM-IB), and PGDM-. Business Analytics. MDI Gurgaon is inviting applications for its two-year postgraduate management programmes.

Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the programmes must submit their applications on the official website at mdi.ac.in. The deadline to submit their applications is November 22, 2024, up to 5 PM.

MDI Gurgaon Director Prof. Arvind Sahay highlighted that the programmes are designed to instill a blend of analytical skills, ethical leadership, and a global mindset – qualities that are crucial for success in the ever-evolving corporate world.

Details about the programmes:

A press release issued by MDI Gurgaon informed that Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is ranked among India's top 10 programmes, adding that it focuses on developing a holistic business perspective and the capability to manage uncertainty and complexity.

Additionally, the PGDM-Human Resource Management programme caters to those who are interested in human resource. The course aims to enhance business performance through evidence-based people processes and practices, preparing students to become strategic HR leaders.

Likewise, the PGDM-International Business programme offers dual degree in collaboration with ESCP Europe, wherein students get the opportunity to study in Europe, gaining invaluable international exposure and cross-cultural management skills, MDI Gurgaon added in the release.

PGDM-Business Analytics programme, on the other hand, responds to the growing demand for data-driven decision-making and equips students with the skills to address business problems through analytics.

Placement record:

The institution claims to register a consistent 100 percent placement rate in PGDM & PGDM-IB, and 93.50 percent placement rate in PGDM-HRM. Top recruiters come from sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, consulting, FMCG/FMCD, technology, and emerging fields like Fintech and Edtech.

The highest CTC is touted to be 63.3 LPA, whereas regular recruiters include companies such as Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, BlackRock, Coca-Cola, Google, ITC, Microsoft, Mondelēz and Standard Chartered.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for admissions for postgraduate programmes, candidates have to meet the following criteria:

Should have appeared for the CAT 2024 examination.

Should possess a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in both Class X and Class XII.

A bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognised university.

PGDM-IB applicants should possess a minimum 4-year bachelor’s degree and have at least 1 year post qualifications work experience by January 31, 2025.

For other programmes (PGDM, PGDM-HRM and PGDM-Business Analytics) Final-year students completing their bachelor’s degree by June 30, 2025, can also apply subject to submission of proof of their qualifications by October 31, 2025.

For more information visit the official website at mdi.ac.in.