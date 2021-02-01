IND USA
NIFT admit card 2021.(PTI file)
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:19 AM IST

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will release the admit cards for the NIFT 2021 Examination on Monday, February 1, 2021, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the NIFT 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.

The Institute will conduct the NIFT examination on February 14, 2021, in a pen-paper mode.

How to download NIFT admit card 2021 after it is released:

Visit the official website at applyadmission.net/nift2021

On the homepage, click on the NIFT admit card link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The NIFT admit card 2021will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

