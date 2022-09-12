Home / Education / Admissions / NMIMS MBA 2023 Program: Registration for NMAT begins on nmat.nmims.in

NMIMS MBA 2023 Program: Registration for NMAT begins on nmat.nmims.in

Published on Sep 12, 2022 02:20 PM IST

NMIMS MBA 2023 Program registration begins. Candidates can apply for NMAT through the official site of NMIMS on nmat.nmims.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SVKM’s NMIMS School of Business Management have started the registration process for NMIMS MBA 2023 Program. Candidates who want to apply NMAT for the course can apply for NMIMS on nmat.nmims.in. The registration process is opened till October 2022.

NMAT scores are compulsory to qualify for the program. Besides, a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks is also mandatory. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Click on NMIMS MBA 2023 Program

NMIMS MBA 2023 Program: How to register

  • Visit the official site of NMAT 2023 at nmat.nmims.in.
  • Click on GMAC registration and pay the fees.
  • After receiving your GMAC ID, click Step 2 and log in with your GMAC ID and password on nmat.nmims.in.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Your registration has been completed and candidates can download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MBA 2 years program is divided into six trimesters, the program includes courses in Finance, Information Systems, Managerial Communication, Marketing, Operations & Decision Sciences. The curriculum is further enriched by an array of more than a hundred electives from diverse domains in the second year.

