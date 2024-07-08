OJEE Counselling 2024: Registration window opens at ojee.nic.in, direct link to submit applications here

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has begun the OJEE Counselling 2024 registration process today, July 8, 2024. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the OJEE counselling round for BTECH/BARCH/BPLAN/ALL BCAT/Int M.Sc programs can submit their applications on the official website at ojee.nic.in. OJEE Counselling 2024 registration link active at ojee.nic.in. Apply via direct link here.

Candidates must note that they will have to enter details such as the JEE application number and password to log in and register themselves.

It may be mentioned here that the mock seat allotment result based on choices filled by the candidates will be displayed on July 18, 2024, as per the official schedule.

Candidates will be given the choice lock facility from July 19 to 20, 2024 using their password.

Furthermore, the reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done from July 21 to July 22, 2024.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on July 23, 2024, by 5 pm.

For the detailed schedule, click on the links below:

Also worth mentioning here, the registration process for MTECH/MARCH/ MPLAN/ MBA/MCA/MSc. Comp Sc. Courses also begins today. As per the counselling schedule, the mock seat allotment result will be released on July 20, 2024, and choice locking will be activated from July 21 to 22, 2024.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on July 26, 2024.

HERE’S HOW TO REGISTER FOR OJEE COUNSELLING 2024

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the OJEE Counselling 2024 registration link.

Register yourself by entering the credentials.

Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the counselling fee as asked and submit

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details on the counselling schedule.