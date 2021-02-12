IND USA
SUIIT will start new B Tech course and M Tech course

Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT) will begin new B Tech course and M Tech course
PTI, Sambalpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:00 AM IST

The Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT), Burla will start three new courses, B Tech programme in Architecture and B Tech in Planning besides M Tech in Architecture from the next academic session, official sources said.

Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University, Sanjiv Mittal informed about the plans of the varsity while speaking on the occasion of the 11th foundation day of the SUIIT, which is an autonomous constituent institute of Sambalpur University,

Mittal said a coordinator has already been assigned with the responsibility to start the work in this regard. The courses will run on self-financing mode, he said.

Once launched, SUIIT will be the second institute after Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Sambalpur area to offer courses in architecture. Similarly, SUIIT will be the first institute in Sambalpur area to offer a course in Planning.

Currently, SUIIT offers 11 courses including B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, M.Sc and PhD. Around 7,00 students are studying in different courses in SUIIT, which functions from the premises of the Sambalpur University, now.

Speaking to the students, Mittal said, chase excellence and success will chase you. He said there is a huge demand for excellence in every sector, he added. He also said the students will gain more knowledge than they require to get the certificate and acquire employability.

The Vice-Chancellor also said that the varsity would set up a Skill centre and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) had agreed to provide the fund for this purpose. " 8 crore to 9 crore will be spent on the centre. We have also initiated dialogue with Odisha Skill Development Authority and Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) in this regard, he said.

Director of SUIIT, Nihar Ranjan Satpathy said, the SUIIT has been included with the Sambalpur University for NAAC rating. Moreover, it has also been included in the sports council of the University, he said.

The SUIIT felicitated Jaya Kishor Pradhan of Attabira in Bargarh district, who hit the headlines after qualifying NEET and taking admission in MBBS course in the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at the age of 64.

