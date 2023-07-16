Home / Education / Admissions / Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Last date to register July 17

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Last date to register July 17

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 16, 2023 07:51 PM IST

The registration process for Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling will end tomorrow.

Directorate of Medical Educational and Research, TN will end the registration process for Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling tomorrow, July 17. Candidates can register online through the official website of DMER at tnmedicalselection.net. Previously the last date to register was July 13.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Last date to register July 17
Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Last date to register July 17

Candidates must pay a registration fee of 1000. For all applicants, the application fee is Rs. 3,000. Candidates from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar)/Scheduled Tribes who are native to Tamil Nadu are exempt from paying the application fee.

Direct link to register

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Know how to register

Visit the official site of DMER, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

On the homepage, click on the registration link for PG admissions

Key in login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee

Click on submit and download the page.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out