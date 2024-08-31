TG Ed.CET 2024 first phase seat allotment result releasing today at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to check

Telangana Council of Higher Education will release TG Ed.CET 2024 first phase seat allotment result on August 31, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of TS EDCET at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in. TG Ed.CET 2024 first phase seat allotment result releasing today, here’s how to check

As per the official notice, the final allotment of seat for admission is subject to satisfactory verification of all original certificates at reported college and producing fee payment challan.

All those candidates who have been allotted a seat in Phase 1 will have to report to the concerned college and produce all original certificates within the stipulated time. The allotment order and joining details will be issued at the allotted college.

TG Ed.CET 2024 first phase seat allotment result: How to check

To download the allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS EDCET at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TG Ed.CET 2024 first phase seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have to submit two sets of attested copies of all certificates at the respective colleges, one set is meant for submission to the office of the Convener.

In case the candidate cancels his/her admission, tuition fee will be forfeited. After first phase, full tuition fee will be refunded and 50% of the tuition fee will be refunded after final phase and before cut-off date notified for cancellation in allotment order and 100% thereafter.

The revised dates of reporting at concerned colleges for verification of documents and commencement of classwork has not been shared yet. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EdCET.