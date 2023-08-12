TNEA 2023 provisional seat allotment result released at tneaonline.org, direct link here

Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has released TNEA 2023 provisional seat allotment result for Round 2. The tentative seat allotment result can be checked by candidates on the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org. TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates TNEA 2023 provisional seat allotment result out at tneaonline.org, link here

As per the official website, “tentative allotment has been released for second round candidate, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before 13-08-2023, 5PM, if you fail to confirm your allotment it will be stand as cancelled.”

TNEA 2023 provisional seat allotment result: How to check

To check the tentative seat allotment results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

Click on TNEA 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The joining dates is August 14 to August 19, 2023. The release of provisional allotment for upward opted candidates can be done before 10 am on August 22, 2023.