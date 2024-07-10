 TNEA 2024 rank list released at tneaonline.org, here's direct link to check rank - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jul 10, 2024 12:39 PM IST

Candidates who would like to check their rank in the released list can log in on the official website in order to access the rank list

Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) Tamil Nadu released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) Rank List 2024 on July 10, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their rank can visit the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

As per the official schedule posted on the website of TNEA at tneaonline.org, Grievances Redressal will take place from July 11, 2024, to July 18, 2024.(Representational image)

Candidates who would like to check their rank in the released list can log in on the official website by submitting their credentials like email ID and password in order to access the rank list.

Direct Link to check the TNEA 2024 Rank List

As per the official schedule posted on the website of TNEA at tneaonline.org, Grievances Redressal will take place from July 11, 2024, to July 18, 2024.

Counseling for Government (7.5%) Special Reservation Categories (Online) for 1) Differently Abled, 2) Ex-Servicemen and 3) Sports is scheduled to take place from July 22, 2024, to July 23, 2024.

Counseling for General Special Reservation Categories (Online) for 1) Differently Abled, 2) Ex-Servicemen and 3) Sports categories is scheduled to take place from July 25, 2024, to July 27, 2024.

General Counseling (Online) for 1) Academic, 2) Govt. School 7.5% Category and 3) Vocational categories are scheduled to take place from July 29, 2024, to September 3, 2024.

Candidates who wish to check their TNEA 2024 rank list can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check TNEA 2024 rank list:

Visit the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org

Look out for the link to check TNEA 2024 Rank List on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidates need to submit their login credentials

On submitting the login credentials, rank list will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org

Exam and College Guide
