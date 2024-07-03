TS DOST 2024 Phase 3 registration last day today at dost.cgg.gov.in, here's direct link to apply
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.
Telangana Degree Online Services will close the window for the Phase 3 registration on July 3, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.
Telangana Degree Online Services started the TS DOST Phase 3 registration process on June 19, 2024. According to the official website, the Phase 3 seat allotment list will be released on July 6, 2024, and online self reporting by the allotted students can be done from July 7, 2024, to July 11, 2024.
Direct Link for Telangana Degree Online Services (TS DOST) Phase 3 registration
Reporting to colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase-I, Phase-II & Phase-III can be done from July 8, 2024, to July 12, 2024.
Students' orientation in the college is scheduled to take place from July 10, 2024, to July 12, 2024. As per the official website, the commencement of classwork, semester -I will take place on July 15, 2024.
Candidates who wish to apply online for the phase 3 registration can follow the below mentioned steps.
TS DOST 2024 Phase 3: How to register
- Visit the official website of Telangana Degree Online Services (TS DOST) at dost.cgg.gov.in.
- Look out for the TS DOST 2024 Phase 3 registration link available on the home page and click it
- A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login credentials
- On submitting the login credentials, candidates will be directed to another page where they can submit the information for the phase 3
- Verify the details and submit
- Download the page for future needs
For more information, visit the official website.
