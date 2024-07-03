AIAPGET admit card 2024 released on exams.nta.ac.in, direct link and how to download

AIAPGET Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test or AIAPGET 2024. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download it from exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET using application number and date of birth. The direct link and other details are given below. AIAPGET admit card 2024 released on exams.nta.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AIAPGET 2024 will be held on July 6. The duration of the test is two hours or 120 minutes.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card-

AIAPGET admit card 2024 direct link

The exam for Ayurveda will be held in English and Hindi and the Homeopathy exam will be only in English.

The Siddha exam will be in English and Tamil and the Unani exam will have the choices of English and Urdu, the NTA has informed.

Here are the steps to download the AIAPGET admit card 2024

Go to exams.nta.ac.in Go to the AIAPGET exam website Open the AIAPGET admit card link given on the page. Enter your application number and date of birth. Submit it and download the admit card.

The admit card will mention the name of the exam centre, reporting time and important exam day instructions. After downloading the document, the candidates should verify and ensure that the personal details, including the name, photo and signature have been displayed correctly. Any error on the admit card should be reported immediately.

The admit card will not be sent to the candidates by post, the NTA said.

It added that the candidates must not mutilate the document or change any entry made therein. It has asked them to preserve a copy in good condition for future reference.

For any queries or clarifications regarding the exam and the admit card, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.