AIAPGET 2024 admit cards to be out soon on exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET, here's how to download hall ticket

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the admit cards of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the admit cards can visit the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET. Login Credentials like registration number and date of birth details need to be submitted in order to access the hall ticket.(HT file)

According to the official notice, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 6, 2024. The total duration of the exam will be 120 minutes/ 2 hours.

Candidates who have opted for Ayurveda can attempt the exam in English or Hindi. Candidates who have opted for Homeopathy can attempt in English only. Candidates who have opted for Siddha can take the exam in English or Tamil as their choice of language and candidates who have opted for Unani have a choice between English or Urdu to attempt the exam.

How to download the AIAPGET 2024 exam admit card:

Visit the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET

Look out for the link to download AIAPGET 2024 exam admit card on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login details like registration number and date of birth information

On submitting the login credentials, candidates can access the admit card

Verify the details and save the page

Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future needs

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.

