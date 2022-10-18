TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Final phase schedule revised, check new dates here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad has released the revised schedule for TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling final phase. The revised schedule is available to candidates on the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcetd.nic.in.

The registration process for final phase will begin on October 21. The certificate verification for already booked slot is on October 22, exercising of options will be done from October 21 to October 23, freezing of options will be done on October 23, 2022.

As per the revised schedule, the provisional allotment of seats will be available on October 26, 2022 and candidates can make the payment of tuition fees and do self reporting through website from October 26 to October 28, 2022.

Later, the spot admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be placed in the website on October 27, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

Revised Schedule Here