TS EAMCET 2022 Seat allotment result for final phase released, check here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS EAMCET 2022 Seat allotment result for final phase. Candidates who have registered for the final phase counselling can check the seat allotment result through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates who are allotted seats in the final round will have to pay the tuition fee and self report for admission through the website from October 26 to 28. payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website from October 26 to October 28, 2022. Candidates can check the seat allotment result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check TS EAMCET 2022 Seat allotment result

TS EAMCET 2022 Seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Click on candidate’s login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More related details can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON