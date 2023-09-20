News / Education / Admissions / TS EDCET 2023 counselling registration begins on edcetadm.tsche.ac.in, link here

TS EDCET 2023 counselling registration begins on edcetadm.tsche.ac.in, link here

HT Education Desk
Sep 20, 2023 10:07 AM IST

TS EDCET 2023: Candidates can apply for the first round on edcetadm.tsche.ac.in up to September 30.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the online counselling process for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET 2023). Candidates can apply for the first round on edcetadm.tsche.ac.in up to September 30. This is also the deadline for online payment of fees and uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification.

Physical verification of special category certificates (NCC/CAP/ PH/Sports) will be done from September 23 to 26.

The list of verified and eligible candidates will be displayed on October 2. If required, they will be informed via email to make corrections.

After that, candidates can exercise web options for phase 1 from October 3 to 5 and edit it on October 6.

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and displayed on the website on October 9.

Candidates can go for reporting and verification of original certificates at colleges from October 10 to 13.

Classes for this batch will begin on October 30.

