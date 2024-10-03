TS LAWCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 2 out at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, download link here

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS LAWCET 2024 seat allotment results for Phase 2. Candidates who have registered themselves for Phase II can check the seat allotment result on the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 2 out, download link here

The Phase 2 seat allotment result was scheduled to be released on October 2, 2024. However, it was not released on that date and was announced on October 3, 2024.

TS LAWCET 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates who have registered for the Phase 2 round can follow the steps given below to check the seat allotment result.

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS LAWCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 2 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can report to the concerned colleges from October 3 to October 7, 2024, to verify their original certificates along with the tuition fee payment challan.

If the candidate secures a seat in Phase – II, he/she will lose the claim on the earlier allotted college, and has to report to the new college by downloading the allotment letter on or before the date furnished in the allotment letter. Failing to report within the date furnished in the allotted college, the candidate will forfeit the claim on the new college as well as in the old college. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSCHE.