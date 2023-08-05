Home / Education / Admissions / TS PGECET 2023 counselling schedule out on pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in, see details

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 05, 2023 05:54 PM IST

Registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading of scanned copies of certificates are to be done between August 7 and 25, 2023.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the schedule for Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or TS PGECET counselling 2023. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can check important dates on pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

As per the schedule, online registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading of scanned copies of certificates are to be done between August 7 and 25, 2023.

Physical verification of special category certificates (NCC/CAP/PH/Sports) will be done from August 10 to 12.

The list of valid and eligible candidates will be displayed and calls for corrections, if required, will be sent via e-mail on August 27.

After that, candidates have to exercise web options for phase 1 between August 28 and 30. They can edit these web options on August 31.

The list of provisionally selected candidates for phase 1 will be displayed on the counselling website on September 3 selected candidates have to report at allotted colleges for reporting and verification of documents from September 4 to 7.

Class work for the new batch will begin on September 25.

TS PGECET is held for admission to regular PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy and Graduate level Pharm-D courses at participating institutions of Telangana.

