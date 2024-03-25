UGC releases list of universities that can provide online and ODL programmes, check it here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of HEIs (Higher Educational Institutions) that have been approved to provide online and open and distance learning (ODL) programmes. As per the official notice, the UGC has sanctioned at least 80 universities to provide multiple online distance learning programmes. The government and UGC on Sunday said that reserved category posts would not be allowed to be de-reserved

Some of these universities include Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Dibrugarh University (Assam), Panjab University (Chandigarh), and Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi). The detailed list of HEIs can be viewed in the UGC Distance Education Bureau (DEB) notice on deb.ugc.ac.in/Search/Course.

In the notice, the UGC stated that the last date of admission for offering ODL and Online programmes is March 31, 2024, and the Last Date for Submission of Student Data on the Portal is April 15, 2O24.

Notably, the UGC pointed out that it had invited online applications from eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) as per Regulation 3(A) and Regulation 3(B)(b) of UGC (Open and Distance learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2O2O and its amendments for recognition of Programmes under Open and Distance Leaming (ODL) mode.

