 UGC releases list of universities that can provide online and ODL programmes, check it here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

UGC releases list of universities that can provide online and ODL programmes, check it here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 25, 2024 01:58 PM IST

The UGC has approved a list of at least 80 universities to provide multiple online distance learning programmes. The last date of admission is March 31, 2024.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of HEIs (Higher Educational Institutions) that have been approved to provide online and open and distance learning (ODL) programmes. As per the official notice, the UGC has sanctioned at least 80 universities to provide multiple online distance learning programmes. 

The government and UGC on Sunday said that reserved category posts would not be allowed to be de-reserved
The government and UGC on Sunday said that reserved category posts would not be allowed to be de-reserved

Some of these universities include Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Dibrugarh University (Assam), Panjab University (Chandigarh), and Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi). The detailed list of HEIs can be viewed in the UGC Distance Education Bureau (DEB) notice on deb.ugc.ac.in/Search/Course.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: How to check marks on DigiLocker

In the notice, the UGC stated that the last date of admission for offering ODL and Online programmes is March 31, 2024, and the Last Date for Submission of Student Data on the Portal is April 15, 2O24.

Also read: APSC Prelims Result Date 2024: When is CCE Prelims result? Check past trends

Notably, the UGC pointed out that it had invited online applications from eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) as per Regulation 3(A) and Regulation 3(B)(b) of UGC (Open and Distance learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2O2O and its amendments for recognition of Programmes under Open and Distance Leaming (ODL) mode.

Also read: JNUSU Election Result: BAPSA secures historic Central Panel seat with Left's support

The full notice can be viewed below:

 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Admission News / UGC releases list of universities that can provide online and ODL programmes, check it here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On