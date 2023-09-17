News / Education / Admissions / UP NEET PG counselling 2023 Mop Up round registration begins tomorrow at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG counselling 2023 Mop Up round registration begins tomorrow at upneet.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 17, 2023 08:03 PM IST

Registration for UP NEET PG Mop Up round begins tomorrow. Last date to register is September 21. Register at upneet.gov.in.

Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will begin the registration process for UP NEET PG Mop Up round tomorrow, September 18. The last date to register for the Mop Up round is September 21. Candidates can register for UP NEET PG Mop Up round at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET PG Mop Up round registration starts tomorrow; last date to register is September 21
UP NEET PG Mop Up round registration starts tomorrow; last date to register is September 21(HT Representative Image)

Candidates can deposit the registration and security money from September 18 to September 21, 2023. The UP NEET PG Mop Up round seat allotment merit list will be released on September 21. The online choice filling can be done from September 22 to September 25, 2023. The allotment result will be declared on September 26, 2023. Candidates can download the allotment letter and admission from September 27 to September 30, 2023.

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to register for Mop Up round

Candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Enter the required details and click on login.

The choice filling window will open.

Fill in the choices and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

