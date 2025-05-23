Want to do e-Masters in Applications of Machine Learning in Engineering at IIT Gandhinagar? Check details, how to apply
Unlike many other traditional PG courses, this e-Masters programme does not require a GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) qualification for admission.
The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) is starting a new e-Masters Degree Programme in ‘Applications of Machine Learning in Engineering.’ The programme intends to equip working professionals with cutting-edge skills to apply machine learning (ML) in core engineering domains.
The 2-year postgraduate (PG) program is designed with flexibility in mind. It allows professionals to attend live online sessions during evenings and weekends, along with self-paced learning components. Unlike many other traditional PG courses, this e-Masters programme does not require a GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) qualification for admission.
There is a growing need for ML-driven innovation in industries such as manufacturing, automation, energy systems, smart infrastructure, and predictive maintenance. By blending engineering fundamentals with advanced ML applications, IITGN aims to prepare a new generation of tech-savvy engineers who can fill this gap, through courses like these.
Eligibility and Fee Structure
The applicants must have at least 55% marks or a 5.5 CGPA in relevant degrees such as BTech/BS (4-year), Integrated MSc (5-year), MCA/MSc/BS-MS (5-year) or equivalent, with mathematics as a mandatory subject in Grade 12.
The total fee for the program is ₹9,30,000, comprising an application fee of ₹1,000, a registration fee of ₹1,50,000, and a tuition fee of ₹7,80,000 (payable in six instalments). An early bird discount is available until 20 June 2025—organisation-sponsored candidates receive a ₹45,000 waiver on the registration fee, while self-sponsored candidates get a ₹30,000 waiver.
Highlights of the Programme
100% live interactive sessions
Flexible learning format
Small batch sizes for personalized attention
Career development support and mentorship
Six 12–14-week modules
Total of 52 credits
Exclusive IITGN alumni status
On-campus residency component
How to apply
Interested candidates can apply through the official program website: https://sites.iitgn.ac.in/iitgnx/applications-of-machine-learning-in-engineering/. The deadline for applications is 5 June 2025. Applicants must submit academic documents and proof of mathematics in Grade 12, along with the application form and fee.
