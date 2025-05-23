Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
Want to do e-Masters in Applications of Machine Learning in Engineering at IIT Gandhinagar? Check details, how to apply

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
May 23, 2025 01:39 PM IST

Unlike many other traditional PG courses, this e-Masters programme does not require a GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) qualification for admission.

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) is starting a new e-Masters Degree Programme in ‘Applications of Machine Learning in Engineering.’ The programme intends to equip working professionals with cutting-edge skills to apply machine learning (ML) in core engineering domains.

This e-Masters programme intends to equip working professionals with cutting-edge skills to apply machine learning (ML) in core engineering domains.(https://iitgn.ac.in/about)
This e-Masters programme intends to equip working professionals with cutting-edge skills to apply machine learning (ML) in core engineering domains.(https://iitgn.ac.in/about)

The 2-year postgraduate (PG) program is designed with flexibility in mind. It allows professionals to attend live online sessions during evenings and weekends, along with self-paced learning components. Unlike many other traditional PG courses, this e-Masters programme does not require a GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) qualification for admission. 

There is a growing need for ML-driven innovation in industries such as manufacturing, automation, energy systems, smart infrastructure, and predictive maintenance. By blending engineering fundamentals with advanced ML applications, IITGN aims to prepare a new generation of tech-savvy engineers who can fill this gap, through courses like these.

Eligibility and Fee Structure

The applicants must have at least 55% marks or a 5.5 CGPA in relevant degrees such as BTech/BS (4-year), Integrated MSc (5-year), MCA/MSc/BS-MS (5-year) or equivalent, with mathematics as a mandatory subject in Grade 12.

The total fee for the program is 9,30,000, comprising an application fee of 1,000, a registration fee of 1,50,000, and a tuition fee of 7,80,000 (payable in six instalments). An early bird discount is available until 20 June 2025—organisation-sponsored candidates receive a 45,000 waiver on the registration fee, while self-sponsored candidates get a 30,000 waiver.

Highlights of the Programme 

100% live interactive sessions

Flexible learning format

Small batch sizes for personalized attention

Career development support and mentorship

Six 12–14-week modules

Total of 52 credits

Exclusive IITGN alumni status

On-campus residency component

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through the official program website: https://sites.iitgn.ac.in/iitgnx/applications-of-machine-learning-in-engineering/. The deadline for applications is 5 June 2025. Applicants must submit academic documents and proof of mathematics in Grade 12, along with the application form and fee.

