Home / Education / Admissions / WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today at wbmcc.nic.in, link here

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today at wbmcc.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 25, 2023 05:56 PM IST

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration begins today, July 25, 2023. Candidates can apply through direct link given below.

Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal has started the registration process for WB NEET UG 2023 counselling on July 25, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for MBBS/ BDS course in West Bengal Under Graduate Medical and Dental State Quota and Private College Management Quota and NRI Quota seats 2023 can do it through the official site of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today at wbmcc.nic.in, link here
WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today at wbmcc.nic.in, link here

The last date to apply for the counselling round is till July 28, 2023. The candidates who have qualified through NEET UG 2023 are eligible to apply.

As per the schedule, the verification of candidates in the already designated college and time slot will be done from 11 am to 4 pm on July 27, 28 and 31, 2023. The publication of merit list for Round 1 will be done on August 1, 2023 and online choice filling and choice locking by the candidates can be done from August 1 to August 2, 2023. The result will be published on August 5, 2023. The reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allotted institute with original documents can be done on August 7 and August 8, 2023.

Direct link to apply for WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.
  • Click on WB NEET UG Counselling 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself first.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Online Counseling fees is 2000/- for Unreserved candidates and 1500/- for SC/ST/OBC/OBC A /OBC B/PwD/EWS candidates. The fees should be paid through online mode- credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBMCC.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out