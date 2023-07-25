Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal has started the registration process for WB NEET UG 2023 counselling on July 25, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for MBBS/ BDS course in West Bengal Under Graduate Medical and Dental State Quota and Private College Management Quota and NRI Quota seats 2023 can do it through the official site of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in. WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today at wbmcc.nic.in, link here

The last date to apply for the counselling round is till July 28, 2023. The candidates who have qualified through NEET UG 2023 are eligible to apply.

As per the schedule, the verification of candidates in the already designated college and time slot will be done from 11 am to 4 pm on July 27, 28 and 31, 2023. The publication of merit list for Round 1 will be done on August 1, 2023 and online choice filling and choice locking by the candidates can be done from August 1 to August 2, 2023. The result will be published on August 5, 2023. The reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allotted institute with original documents can be done on August 7 and August 8, 2023.

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

Click on WB NEET UG Counselling 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself first.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Online Counseling fees is ₹2000/- for Unreserved candidates and ₹1500/- for SC/ST/OBC/OBC A /OBC B/PwD/EWS candidates. The fees should be paid through online mode- credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBMCC.