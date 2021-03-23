IND USA
WBJEE 2021.(Screengrab )

admissions

WBJEE 2021 registration process ends today, here's direct link

  WBJEE 2021: Interested and eligible can apply for the WBJEE 2021 online at wbjeeb.nic.in until 5 pm today.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:29 AM IST

WBJEE 2021: The online registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 will end on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Interested and eligible can apply for the WBJEE 2021 online at wbjeeb.nic.in until 5 pm today.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the WBJEE on July 11, 2021, in two shifts. The mathematics paper is scheduled to be held from 11 am to 1 pm, and the physics and chemistry paper will be conducted from 2 to 4 pm.

The admit card for the WBJEE examination is tentatively scheduled to be released on July 6, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Engineering courses: Candidates applying for the course must have passed the qualifying exam i.e., Class 12th with physics and mathematics along with any one of Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/ Computer Science/ Computer application/ technical vocational subject as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. They must also have obtained at least 45% marks (40% for candidates belonging to reserved categories) in the above three subjects taken together. They should have passed the English paper in class 12th with at least 30% marks.

Pharmacy courses: Candidates applying for the course should have passed the qualifying exam i.e., Class 12th physics, chemistry, maths/ biology as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. Aspirants must have obtained 45% marks in the three subjects. They should have also passed the English paper with a minimum of 30% marks.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of 500. For SC/ ST/ OBC candidates, the registration fee is 400.

Direct link to apply online.

