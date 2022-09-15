WBJEE 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 releasing today at wbjee.nic.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will release WBJEE 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 on September 15, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round for West Bengal Common Entrance Examination can check the seat allotment result through the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The payment of seat acceptance fee for fresh allottees, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission and withdrawal by candidates can be done from September 15 to September 19, 2022.

WBJEE 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How to check

Candidates who want to check the allotment result can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBJEEB.

