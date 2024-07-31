WBJEE 2024 round 2 seat allotment result out at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to check here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released the WBJEE 2024 round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the round 2 counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2024 round 2 seat allotment result out, direct link to check here

The payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission will be done from July 31 to August 3, 2024. Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission.

As per the official information bulletin, candidates who have applied for the counselling round will log in to check their allotment. The allotment status will show the Institute and course in which he/she has been allotted a seat. To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

WBJEE 2024 round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2024 round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also Read: WBJEE round 2 allotment result today on wbjeeb.nic.in, here's what happens next

The candidate must pay a refundable (conditional) seat acceptance fee /caution money of Rs. 5000/- through online transactions (Net banking, Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI) and download the allotment letter. If the candidate fails to pay the seat acceptance fee, the current allotment will be cancelled, and he/she will not be considered for seat allotment in the Upgradation Round.

Check This: TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2 released at tgeapcet.nic.in, direct link here

After downloading the allotment letter, the candidate must report to the allotted Institute with the allotment letter and all other documents for physical verification. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.