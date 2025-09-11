XLRI ties up with top European universities for joint degrees and skill-based programs

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has announced a new Indo-French-Danish education partnership with well-known international institutions. An agreement (MoU) was signed in New Delhi with the University of Paris-1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, University of Bordeaux, UNESCO Chair at Paris Nanterre, the Danish Consortium for Academic Craftsmanship (DCAC), and the International Institute of Education (IIE) Consortium of Universities, the institute said in a press statement. Dignitaries from XLRI, Sorbonne, Bordeaux, DCAC, and the IIE Consortium at the India Habitat Center, New Delhi, marking the launch of a landmark Indo-French-Danish academic collaboration.(Hand out image)

This partnership will create new opportunities for Indian students through joint degree programs, executive education, research projects, and student and teacher exchanges.

Fr. Nelson A D’Silva, SJ, Acting Director of XLRI Delhi-NCR Campus, called it a milestone: “This is not just an academic agreement but a bridge that connects our students with world-class global learning. It can become a model for future international partnerships.”

The alliance will offer practical and career-focused courses in healthcare management, family business, consulting, digital business, and entrepreneurship. DCAC will also run hands-on workshops and training sessions. Students completing these programs will receive ‘Diplôme national’ degrees from Sorbonne and Bordeaux. These degrees are recognised across Europe, OECD, and Commonwealth countries and also meet requirements for work visas such as the EU Blue Card, UK Skilled Worker Visa, and Canada’s Express Entry, the institute said.

Dr. Eric Lamarque, Dean of IAE Paris Sorbonne Business School, said the partnership would boost Indo-French ties and cultural exchange. Dr. Alberto Arubulu, Director of MBA Programs at Bordeaux, added: “Management education must cross borders. This partnership gives Indian students direct access to some of Europe’s best opportunities.”

Prof. Michael Christensen from IBC International Business College (DCAC) said the focus will be on practical, skill-based programs designed for Indian professionals.

The first set of programs will start in 2025–26, with more courses planned later. The goal is to make world-class education easier to access for Indian students and help them become future global leaders.