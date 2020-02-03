e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / AFCAT 2020 admit card to be released today at afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 2020 admit card to be released today at afcat.cdac.in

Indian Air force will be conducting the AFCAT 01/2020 examination on February 22 and 23, 2020, at various centres. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 03, 2020 15:46 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AFCAT 2020 admit card.
AFCAT 2020 admit card. (PTI file)
         

Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT- 01/2020) on Monday, February 3, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card (only after it is released) online at afcat.cdac.in

Indian Air force will be conducting the AFCAT 01/2020 examination on February 22 and 23, 2020, at various centres. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the examination.

How to download AFCAT admit card 2020:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘AFCAT admit card 2020

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Your AFCAT admit card 2020 will appear on the screen

6.Download your hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future use

tags
top news
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ ODIs and Test series due to calf injury-Report
Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ ODIs and Test series due to calf injury-Report
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News