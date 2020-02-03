AFCAT 2020 admit card to be released today at afcat.cdac.in

education

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 15:46 IST

Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT- 01/2020) on Monday, February 3, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card (only after it is released) online at afcat.cdac.in

Indian Air force will be conducting the AFCAT 01/2020 examination on February 22 and 23, 2020, at various centres. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the examination.

How to download AFCAT admit card 2020:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘AFCAT admit card 2020

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Your AFCAT admit card 2020 will appear on the screen

6.Download your hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future use