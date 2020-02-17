AIIMS Patna admit card for nursing officer exam 2020 released, here’s direct link to download

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 13:35 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has released the admit card for nursing officer exams 2020. The nursing officer examination will be held on February 23, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Steps to download AIIMS Patna nursing officer exam 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website of AIIMS Patna at aiimspatna.org

Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR NURSING RECRUITMENT VIDE ADVT NO 13562/Nursing Officer/2019’

Click on the link to download admit card on the new page that opens

Key in your User ID, password and login

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

The admit cards will not be sent to candidates by post. The examination wil