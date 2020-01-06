AIMA RMAT admit card 2020 to be released today at aima.in, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:06 IST

All India Management Association will be releasing the AIMA RMAT admit card 2020 today, January 6, 2020. As per the notice available on the official website, candidates should check the Roll No. and Test Centre details for the test from AIMA’s official website from January 6, 2020 (1500 hrs) onwards. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at aima.in.

AIMA in association with the Aligarh Muslim University will be conducting the Research Management Aptitude test on January 11, 2020.

According to the official website, ‘AIMA and AMU Joint Ph.D. program is aimed at providing formal training to budding faculty and working managers, with the inclination for academics, teaching research. It helps in the development of skills and competencies based on a sound understanding of the principles of management and methods of conducting research with scientific rigor.’

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the Testing services tab and scroll down to PhD-RMAT 2020 exam

3.Click on the RMAT Online Registration link, available in the Quick Links Section

4.Click on Already Logged In Candidate Link

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7. The admit card will appear on the display screen

8.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.