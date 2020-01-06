e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Education / AIMA RMAT admit card 2020 to be released today at aima.in, here’s how to download

AIMA RMAT admit card 2020 to be released today at aima.in, here’s how to download

AIMA in association with the Aligarh Muslim University will be conducting the Research Management Aptitude test on January 11, 2020. Check details here...

education Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:06 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIMA RMAT admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
AIMA RMAT admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
         

All India Management Association will be releasing the AIMA RMAT admit card 2020 today, January 6, 2020. As per the notice available on the official website, candidates should check the Roll No. and Test Centre details for the test from AIMA’s official website from January 6, 2020 (1500 hrs) onwards. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at aima.in.

AIMA in association with the Aligarh Muslim University will be conducting the Research Management Aptitude test on January 11, 2020.

According to the official website, ‘AIMA and AMU Joint Ph.D. program is aimed at providing formal training to budding faculty and working managers, with the inclination for academics, teaching research. It helps in the development of skills and competencies based on a sound understanding of the principles of management and methods of conducting research with scientific rigor.’

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the Testing services tab and scroll down to PhD-RMAT 2020 exam

3.Click on the RMAT Online Registration link, available in the Quick Links Section

4.Click on Already Logged In Candidate Link

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7. The admit card will appear on the display screen

8.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
‘We were trying to pacify people’: BJP leaders on Congress claim that they instigated JNU violence
‘We were trying to pacify people’: BJP leaders on Congress claim that they instigated JNU violence
‘Bone chilling’: Sonia Gandhi targets govt after brutal attack on JNU
‘Bone chilling’: Sonia Gandhi targets govt after brutal attack on JNU
Sensex nosedives over 700 points amid rising US-Iran tension
Sensex nosedives over 700 points amid rising US-Iran tension
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
US President Trump threatens Iraq with sanctions ‘like they’ve never seen before’
US President Trump threatens Iraq with sanctions ‘like they’ve never seen before’
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News