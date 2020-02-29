e-paper
Delhi schools closed: All exams in violence hit northeast Delhi postponed till March 7

Delhi schools closed: All exams in violence hit northeast Delhi postponed till March 7

education Updated: Feb 29, 2020 16:37 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi, India - Feb. 26, 2020: A view of a school following violent clashes over the new citizenship law, at Shiv Vihar, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Schools in Northeast Delhi will remain be closed in till March 7 in view of the violence in the area, the directorate of education, Delhi said on Saturday. According to a circular issued by the DoE, all annual school exam will also be postponed up to March 7 in the North-East district of Delhi. However, the heads and staffs of the schools will attend the school as usual.

“Due to the prevailing unfavourable conditions in North- East district of Delhi, the situation is not conducive for the conduct of examination in this area. The state of mind of the students may also be tensed and traumatised leading to lack of concentration towards preparation for the ongoing examinations,” the circular reads.

The competent authority has decided that all government schools, govt aided schools and private recognised schools of the NE district will remain closed for students till March 3. The new date of annual exams for these schools will be announced soon. The annual exams in schools of other districts shall be conducted as per schedule, the circular further states.

 

