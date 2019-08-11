e-paper
Sunday, Aug 11, 2019

Allahabad High Court recruitment: Application process begins for UP Higher Judicial Service, direct link to apply here

education Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:44 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Allahabad High Court recruitment
Allahabad High Court recruitment(PTI)
         

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2019: Allahabad High Court has notified for 61 posts of higher judicial service part 3. The application process for the recruitment has been started from today, August 11, 2019. Candidates can apply for the above posts before August 25, 2019. The preliminary examination will be conducted on September 8, 2019.

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Applicant should be an advocate of not less than seven years continuous practice immediately preceding the last date fixed for the submission of application forms.

Age Limit:

35 to 45 Years

Mode of Selection

Selection will be done on the basis of Objective Type Prelims Exam followed by Main Written Exam.

Application Fee:

General/OBC – Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST – Rs. 750/-

Click here to apply online

Click here for full official notification

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 14:09 IST

