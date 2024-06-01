Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham launches BTech, MTech progs in AI and Data Science, check details here

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced the launch of BTech and MTech programs in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science at its campus at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham launches BTech, MTech in AI and Data Science, check details.

A press release issued by the institution stated that the courses are approved by AICTE, Govt. of India.

Prof Kamal Bijlani, Dean at School of Artificial Intelligence in Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham spoke about the innovative programs in AI and Data Science, and emphasized that the importance of AI in education and industry has been growing steadily.

He said, “With the advent of Generative AI and free AI tools in the market like ChatGPT (OpenAI, Microsoft), Gemini (Google), Llama (Meta) and others, the battle between the AI technology giants to gain the lead in Generative AI has intensified.”

Prof Bijlani stated that organizations need to add an AI team that provides AI tools and maintains its data on GPU-based private AI servers, thereby providing quick precise answers based on its own private data.

Highlighting the role of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, he said that the institution has been a catalyst to provide the industry ready skilled AI engineers that will create, maintain and enhance the AI ecosystem of an organization.

“The intent of providing these innovative AI courses in the Delhi NCR area is to provide a pool of AI engineers and create a research-based ecosystem of AI collaboration with government and industry,” Prof Bijlani added.

Speaking about the course, Prof Bijlani added that the core computer science courses form the foundation of the program, based on which, the basic and advanced AI courses like Machine Learning will be taught.

Students will be offered specialization in robotics, IoT, AR/VR, medical applications and other areas. Emphasis will be on hands-on mini-projects and the use of AR/VR in learning.

“Our collaboration with universities like Stanford, UC Davis and IIT-Bombay will provide mentoring and research opportunities for students,” said Prof Bijlani.

Prof. Praveen Bist, Registrar (Asst.) at School of Artificial Intelligence in Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, highlighted that students would get many advantages by studying at the campus in Amrita Hospital in Faridabad.

“The hospital provides large number of opportunities for conducting various AI pilot projects. The students would get exposed to the operations of a large healthcare network, thereby getting actual industry exposure on a continuous basis,” Prof Bist added.

As per Prof Bist, students would get the opportunity to get involved in a range of projects that would not only provide practical experience but also contribute to advancing technology in their respective fields.

“Examples of such projects include NLP Chatbots, image recognition system, autonomous navigation, humanoid robot interactions, smart home automation system, wearable health-monitoring devices, virtual reality training simulator, VR therapy applications, predictive analytics for disease outbreaks, etc.,” he added.

Worth mentioning here, admissions for the two programs are already underway. The admission to BTech course is based on scores from either JEE or Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE).

To apply, aspiring candidates need to register at the University’s CSAP portal.

For more details, visit the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.