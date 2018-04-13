ANNOUNCED: AP inter 1st year result declared, 62% pass

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education declared the first year or Class 11 examination results on Friday. Sixty two per cent of the students who appeared have been declared passed.

State minister for higher education Ganta Srinivasa Rao declared the results in Visakhapatnam.

In all, 4,78,621 students appeared for the first year Intermediate examinations that were held from March 1 to 19. Of them, 2,95,891 students passed the examination. The total pass per cent is 62, the minister said.

As in the case of second year results which were declared on Thursday, Krishna district stood at the top with a pass percentage of 75, followed by West Godavari and Guntur districts in the second and third positions. Kadapa ranked last among 13 districts with a pass percentage of 48.

The minister, however, did not declare the names of the top rankers of the first year intermediate course as he had done in the case of second year results. “We have introduced grading system, instead of marks, from this year. Hence, we are not announcing any ranks,” he said.

Those who have not passed the examination can appear for the supplementary examinations to be held on May 14. The last date for payment of fee for the supplementary examination is April 21.

The candidates can check the results by logging on to the official website, bieap.gov.in and http://www.examresults.net/ap-board-result/inter/

