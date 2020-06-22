e-paper
Home / Education / Assam HS Result 2020 date and time: AHSEC to announce class 12 result on June 25 at this time

Assam HS Result 2020 date and time: AHSEC to announce class 12 result on June 25 at this time

Assam HS Result 2020 date and time: The class 12 students who have appeared in the Assam HSSLC examination can check their results online at ahsec.nic.in after it is announced.

education Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Assam HS Result 2020.
Assam HS Result 2020.
         

Assam HS Result 2020 date and time: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Assam board class 12th exam results on June 25 at 9 am. Pankaj Borthakur, Assam Higher Secondary Exam Controller, told Hindustan Times that the council will also send the result in pdf form to all higher secondary institutions in Assam. The hard copy of the mark sheet and certificate will be sent to schools within one week, he said.

The class 12 students who have appeared in the Assam HSSLC examination can check their results online at ahsec.nic.in after it is announced.

Students will have to login by entering their credentials to check their SEBA HSSLC Result 2020.

The council conducted the Assam board class 12th examination from February 12 to March 14 at 772 exam centres with 2.35 lakh students appearing in humanities, science, commerce, and vocational studies streams.

Last year, around 2.2 lakh candidates had appeared for the AHSEC class 12th exams.

