Assam TET Admit Card 2019 released, direct link to download here

Department of Elementary Education, Assam has released the admit card for Assam Teachers’ Eligibility Test (ATET) 2019. Candidates who had applied for ATET 2019 can download the admit card online from its official website https://ssa.assam.gov.in/

The official notice issued on the website reads that ATET admit card has been uploaded and it can be downloaded using the user ID and password of the registered candidates.

Currently, the website is not opening due to heavy server but candidates are advised to keep checking the website at regular intervals.

Assam TET 2019 exam is scheduled on November 10. The exam will be of two and a half hours.

Click here to download ATET Admit Card 2020.

How to download ATET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website of Assam TET

Click on the Teaching Eligibility Test tab on the main page.

Look for the “Assam TET Admit Card 2019” link.

Key in your registration no./ Username and password.

