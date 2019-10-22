e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

Assam TET Admit Card 2019 released, direct link to download here

ATET Admit Card 2019 released at ssa.assam.gov.in. ATET 2019 exam will be conducted on November 10, 2019. 

education Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:59 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ATET 2019 Admit Card released
ATET 2019 Admit Card released(ATET)
         

Department of Elementary Education, Assam has released the admit card for Assam Teachers’ Eligibility Test (ATET) 2019. Candidates who had applied for ATET 2019 can download the admit card online from its official website https://ssa.assam.gov.in/

The official notice issued on the website reads that ATET admit card has been uploaded and it can be downloaded using the user ID and password of the registered candidates.

Currently, the website is not opening due to heavy server but candidates are advised to keep checking the website at regular intervals.

Assam TET 2019 exam is scheduled on November 10. The exam will be of two and a half hours.

Click here to download ATET Admit Card 2020.

How to download ATET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website of Assam TET

Click on the Teaching Eligibility Test tab on the main page.

Look for the “Assam TET Admit Card 2019” link.

Key in your registration no./ Username and password.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 14:57 IST

tags
top news
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
How to keep Test cricket alive? Virat Kohli makes suggestion to BCCI 
How to keep Test cricket alive? Virat Kohli makes suggestion to BCCI 
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
With great chefs and cutting edge designers, the French have much to offer
With great chefs and cutting edge designers, the French have much to offer
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News