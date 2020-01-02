Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools: Giriraj Singh

education

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 15:07 IST

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said that Hindu religious text Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools to impart traditional values in children.

While appealing that Bhagavad Gita should be taught to students, Singh courted controversy by alleging that most of the students who visit abroad for higher studies start consuming beef.

“Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools. We send our children to missionary schools and they get through IIT and become engineers, collectors and SPs or they go abroad. Most of them start eating beef. Why? Because we did not teach them our culture and traditional values....the values of Sravan Kumar,” the Union Minister said addressing a gathering here.

He further said that he had inspected several houses and found ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, Ramayana and Gita only in few premises.

“I got Hanuman Chalisa from 15 households and Gita and Ramayana from 3 each. This is why our children lack traditional knowledge but we cannot blame them. In our religion, there is no place for extremism,” he said.

Singh added that there is a need to “Save India’s culture to save India.”