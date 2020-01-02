e-paper
Home / Education / Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools: Giriraj Singh

Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools: Giriraj Singh

While appealing that Bhagavad Gita should be taught to students, Singh courted controversy by alleging that most of the students who visit abroad for higher studies start consuming beef.

education Updated: Jan 02, 2020 15:07 IST
Asian News International
Begusarai
Union Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fishery minister Giriraj Singh
Union Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fishery minister Giriraj Singh
         

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said that Hindu religious text Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools to impart traditional values in children.

While appealing that Bhagavad Gita should be taught to students, Singh courted controversy by alleging that most of the students who visit abroad for higher studies start consuming beef.

“Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools. We send our children to missionary schools and they get through IIT and become engineers, collectors and SPs or they go abroad. Most of them start eating beef. Why? Because we did not teach them our culture and traditional values....the values of Sravan Kumar,” the Union Minister said addressing a gathering here.

He further said that he had inspected several houses and found ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, Ramayana and Gita only in few premises.

“I got Hanuman Chalisa from 15 households and Gita and Ramayana from 3 each. This is why our children lack traditional knowledge but we cannot blame them. In our religion, there is no place for extremism,” he said.

Singh added that there is a need to “Save India’s culture to save India.”

‘Why are you silent on Pakistan’s atrocities?’ PM Modi targets Congress
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
Mayawati targets Priyanka over Kota infant deaths, gets an answer from Cong
CDS appointed, PM Modi should next break bureaucratic silos
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
‘No legal validity’: Kerala governor on assembly resolution against citizenship law
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
