Bihar Board 10th result 2020 likely today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

education

Updated: May 21, 2020 09:48 IST

BSEB Bihar matric result 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the Bihar matric result anytime soon. The board is expected to declare the Bihar Board 10th result 2020 today. Around 15 lakh students are anxiously waiting for their result.

According to media reports, the topper verification process was completed on Wednesday and the Bihar Board matric result 2020 can be declared anytime soon. Every year, BSEB declares the result immediately after the toppers’ verification is completed.

Earlier on Wednesday several media reports stated that the Bihar Board matric results 2020 will be declared on May 20. However, no announcement was made by the official. Students kept checking the websites regularly for any update.

Even today, no official has revealed the date of result declaration yet. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will release a press note prior to the result declaration informing about its date and time.

BSEB had earlier announced that the Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will be declared by the end of March or in the first week of April but the evaluation of matric answersheets were left midway after the central government imposed a lockdown. The evaluation resumed on May 6 and was completed within a week.

Bihar Board has already declared its class 12th results 2020 on March 24.

How to check Bihar Board matric results 2020:

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

A result link will be flashing on the homepage that will read ‘Bihar board matric result 2020’

A login page will open

Key in your registration number, roll number and roll code

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out