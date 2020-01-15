e-paper
Bihar Board 12th admit card 2020 out: Link to download will be active from Jan 17 at bsebinteredu.in

Bihar Board 12th admit card 2020 out: Link to download will be active from Jan 17 at bsebinteredu.in

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has uploaded the admit card for class 12th board examinations. The admit card can be downloaded online at bsesbinteredu.in.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 10:12 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSEB 12th admit card
BSEB 12th admit card(BSEB)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has uploaded the admit card for class 12th board examinations. The admit card can be downloaded online at bsesbinteredu.in.

However, the link to download the admit card has not been activated yet on the website. According to BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, the admit card has been uploaded but the link to download will be activated on January 17. Principals of schools will have to login using the user ID and password and download the admit card of every student from the website at bsebinteredu.in and provide them their admit card after putting the stamp of school and signature of the principal on it.

The BSEB 12th exam 2020 will be conducted between February 3 and 13.

Click here to visit the BSEB website

BSEB has already released the admit card for its 10th board examination. Students who have registered for the exam can download their BSEB 10th board exam admit cards from the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at https://biharboard.online/.

