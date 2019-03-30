Bihar Board 12th Results 2019 declared: Read important highlights of the result| WATCH video here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of intermediate or Class 12 board examinations on Saturday after 3 pm. A total of 79.76% candidates successfully qualified this year. Last year the pass percentage was only 52%. In 2017, the pass percentage was 38%.

The examination was held between February 6 and 16 and practical exams were conducted between January 15 and January 25.

In Arts stream, 76.53% students cleared the exam while in science and commerce streams 81.20% and 93% students qualified , respectively.

A total of 59135 candidates qualified in commerce streams with a total pass percentage of 93%.

A total of 425550 candidates qualified in arts stream making a pass percentage of 76.53%

A total of 535110 candidates qualified in Science stream making a pass percentage of 81.20%

TOPPERS

This year, the toppers of Bihar Board inter result scored better than last year toppers. This year, Science topper Rohini Prakash and Pawan Kumar scored 94.6%

Rohini Rani of St Teressa Girls High School High School, Bettiah and Manish Kumar of Gaya College Gaya scored 92.6% and 463 marks

Satyam Kumar of SKR College, Barbigha, Sheikhpura scored 472 marks and 94.4.%. Sonu Kumar of Commerce College, Patna scored 470 marks- 94%

Last year, Kalpana Kumari had topped the Science stream exam by scoring 434 marks out of 500. She was also the topper of NEET exam 2018. Nidhi SInha of RDS College Muzaffarpur was the commerce stream topper by scoring 434 marks. Kusum Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalya, Jamui had topper Arts stream exam by scoring 424 marks.

SCRUTINY

Candidates who are not satisfied with their score can apply for scrutiny between April 3 and 12.

HOW TO CHECK BIHAR BOARD RESULTS

Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www. bsebinteredu.in or www.bsebbihar.com

Click on the link for Bihar Board intermediate result 2019 on the home page

A login page for intermediate results will open

Fill in your roll number and roll code

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

BIHAR BOARD RESULT 2019: HOW TO CHECK YOUR BSEB INTERMEDIATE RESULT ON MOBILE

Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www. bsebinteredu.in or www.bsebbihar.com on your mobile.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads - Bihar Board intermediate result 2019.

If you face any difficulty in accessing the homepage, go to your settings option on Google Chrome. You will get an option of “DESKTOP SITE”.

The desktop site option is given to convert your smartphone browser into computer - like browser. The mobile browser sometimes is unable to open few sites. However, when you switch to the desktop site option you will be able to use it just like your computer.

Touch the check box to switch in to Desktop friendly site. After you click on the Check box, your mobile browser will be desktop friendly and you will be able to access the website of Bihar Board result.

A login page will open

Key in in your Roll number and roll code

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 18:30 IST